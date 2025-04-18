'We could be 14th' - Pep Guardiola aims sly dig at rivals Man United

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has seemingly aimed a sly dig at rivals Man United as they continue to struggle in the Premier League.

Man United remain in 14th with just ten wins, eight draws, and 14 defeats in their 32 Premier League games so far.

Despite being at the bottom end of the league, Ruben Amorim’s side are still in contention to qualify for the Champions League after a remarkable 5-4 comeback win over Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter final on Thursday.

City are also on course for one of their worst seasons in recent years, fighting for a spot in Europe’s elite club competition rather than the title.

Guardiola, 54, believes to could be a lot worse, however, aiming a subtle dig at United in the process.

He told reporters: "I don't think it's a bad thing to be fighting to qualify for the Champions League. You could be in a very low position in the Premier League if you have done fewer good things than we have done in these four, five months. We could be 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th."