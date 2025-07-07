Jadon Sancho pushing to get Man United exit sorted ASAP

Man United winger is reportedly close to finally leaving the club for Italian giants Juventus with a "basic agreement" in place.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus and Man United have agreed to a fee of €25 million (£21.5m; $29m), for the 25-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

The fee is understood to be slightly less than the obligation to buy Chelsea had in their loan deal, which they ultimately got out of for a fee of £5 million.

Chelsea were keen on keeping Sancho at the club beyond last season but were unable to agree a deal with the player that would be within their wage structure.

Juventus are yet to agree terms with the England international but are understood to be offering him a salary of €5m (£4.3m; $5.9m), plus bonuses.