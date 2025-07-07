Tribal Football
Jadon Sancho pushing to get Man United exit sorted ASAP

Jadon Sancho pushing to get Man United exit sorted ASAP
Man United winger is reportedly close to finally leaving the club for Italian giants Juventus with a "basic agreement" in place.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus and Man United have agreed to a fee of €25 million (£21.5m; $29m), for the 25-year-old.

The fee is understood to be slightly less than the obligation to buy Chelsea had in their loan deal, which they ultimately got out of for a fee of £5 million.

Chelsea were keen on keeping Sancho at the club beyond last season but were unable to agree a deal with the player that would be within their wage structure.

Juventus are yet to agree terms with the England international but are understood to be offering him a salary of €5m (£4.3m; $5.9m), plus bonuses.

