Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans
Man Utd academy chief Cox details Obi swoop from Arsenal
REVEALED: Why Arsenal holding back new contract talks with trio
AC Milan set Leao price as Chelsea meet with agent

Man Utd academy coach Little: Palmer so close to joining

Paul Vegas
Man Utd academy coach Little: Palmer so close to joining
Man Utd academy coach Little: Palmer so close to joiningAction Plus
Manchester United academy coach Colin Little admits they were close to signing Chelsea star Cole Palmer.

The former Manchester City prospect was in play when he was 16 years of age.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Little recalled on the Talk of the Devils podcast: “I know Cole Palmer’s family quite well, I know his dad and his uncle.

“We (Man United) were close to getting Cole Palmer when he was about 16, believe it or not.

“He was umming and ahhing, and I knew he was a big United fan. He was at that age where you’re allowed to leave, 16 is it? They were umming and ahhing, Man City, about it.

“I think City, in the end, made him a good enough offer, but really he was always a United fan, and it was close, I remember speaking.

“I think City needed to show him a bit more love and that kind of stuff. We never quite got it over the line, but it would’ve been nice if we did, wouldn’t it?”

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeManchester UnitedManchester CityChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Serie A option emerges for Chelsea loanee Sancho
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret
Trimboli opens up on Palmer's move to Chelsea: That £40M looks like money very well spent