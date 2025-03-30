Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd, AC Milan watching Liefering striker Adejenughure ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Catry
Austrian wonderkid Oghenetejiri Adejenughure is being watched by Manchester United.

The striker has been likened to Manchester City star Erling Haaland and plays in the Austrian Second Division with Liefering.

The Daily Star says United scouts have been posted to check on the 18 year-old centre-forward.

Adejenughure is also being watched by AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

United are aiming to snap up the youngster for a cut-price fee before the end of the season.

