Manchester United make Chido Obi Martin loan decision after preseason test

The teenager is viewed as one of the brightest talents in United's academy set up - following his move from Arsenal in 2024 - but Michael Carrick does not see him as a first team player just yet.
His eye-catching goal record at underage level means Carrick is not interested in selling the Denmark U21 international, but a loan is viewed as the best option to aid his progression, after a mixed showing in preseason.
United are determined to ensure he goes to the correct environment and the Red Devils reportedly would prefer a move to the continent over an internal Premier League move to ensure more game time.
Changes elsewhere in the squad could force a change of heart from Carrick, but Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are all ahead of him in he pecking order of United strikers for the 2026/27 season, with Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford potentially moving on from Old Trafford this month.