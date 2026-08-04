Manchester United make Chido Obi Martin loan decision after preseason test

Manchester United are set to make 18-year-old striker Chido Obi Martin available for loan this summer amid major transfer interest in him.

The teenager is viewed as one of the brightest talents in United's academy set up - following his move from Arsenal in 2024 - but Michael Carrick does not see him as a first team player just yet.

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His eye-catching goal record at underage level means Carrick is not interested in selling the Denmark U21 international, but a loan is viewed as the best option to aid his progression, after a mixed showing in preseason.

United are determined to ensure he goes to the correct environment and the Red Devils reportedly would prefer a move to the continent over an internal Premier League move to ensure more game time.

Changes elsewhere in the squad could force a change of heart from Carrick, but Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are all ahead of him in he pecking order of United strikers for the 2026/27 season, with Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford potentially moving on from Old Trafford this month.