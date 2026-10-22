World Cup star receives La Liga offer just FOUR MONTHS into Premier League career

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Aston Villa star Johan Manzambi.
Aston Villa star Johan Manzambi.Profimedia

Aston Villa star Johan Manzambi is reportedly on the transfer radars of LaLiga powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old Swiss schemer joined Villa from SC Freiburg for €60M back in July, signing a contract at Villa Park until June 2031.

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He's hit the ground running as a perfect Premier League style box-to-box midfielder, registering three goals and two assists across all competitions.

The links to Spain are in their early stages, as per reports from Football Insider, with the player himself currently happy working with Unai Emery after rejecting other offers after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Barca and Real Madrid will continue to monitor his progress and the situation could be revisited if Villa fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League in 2027.

In the four months since arriving in England, Manzambi's transfer value has also shot up, with an estimated value of around £75M.

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