Man United make 2027 transfer call on Lewis Hall

Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall remains firmly on Manchester United's transfer radar after the Red Devils failed to agree a summer transfer deal.

Hall was heavily linked with a move to Manchester at the start of August after being reportedly granted permission to leave Newcastle's preseason camp to assess his future.

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The 21-year-old was on Michael Carrick's list of targets - alongside Barcelona's Alejandro Balde - but the Magpies were adamant that they would not sell.

The door is not closed on a possible future move for Hall, despite Newcastle's likely £50M valuation on the England international, but Carrick will not make a mid-season offer.

Ahead of a busy campaign back in he UEFA Champions League, he does not want any changes in January, unless they are enforced by injuries or sales.

Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu will be his left backs for 2026/27 and the Hall situation will be looked a again next summer.