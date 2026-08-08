Mason Mount suffers yet another injury blow in Man United's friendly against PSG

Mason Mount was forced off in Man United's pre-season friendly against European champions PSG with yet another injury.

The 27-year-old joined Man United from boyhood club Chelsea for a reported £55 million back in 2023 but has since managed to play just 72 games across all competitions.

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Mount has been a bright spark for Michael Carrick’s side over their pre-season friendlies, featuring in all four so far.

But the midfielder had to leave the pitch in Gothenburg on Saturday afternoon in the 20th minute against PSG, with Tyler Fletcher replacing him due to an apparent injury.

He was able to jog off the pitch before speaking to the United medical staff on the touchline and the severity remains unknown.

Mount will now be assessed by United’s medical team just 14 days before the start of the Premier League season.