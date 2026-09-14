Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to rival Man United for the signature of Leicester City youngster Louis Page.

It was widely reported that Man United were on the verge of signing the 18-year-old over the summer, but the Premier League side were ultimately unwilling to pay Leicester’s £12 million asking price.

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Page stayed with the Russell Martin’s side and has started the season strongly, with three assists in his five League One appearances.

Now, according to TeamTalk, German giants Dortmund are ready to rival United for the young midfielder’s signature.

It’s understood that Page would be keen on the move considering Dortmund’s track record of helping young English talent.

Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, and Jamie Gittens all secured big money moves to some of the biggest clubs in Europe following their stints at Dortmund.