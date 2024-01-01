Tribal Football
Man City youngster Wright earns promotion
Manchester City midfielder Jacob Wright has been promoted to the senior squad.

Wright made his City debut last season and is now a permanent member of the first team squad.

The Manchester Evening News says Wright was attracting major loan interest from the Premier League and Championship.

However, his promotion means Wright is a required player for City manager Pep Guardiola this season.

The 18 year-old will now work alongside the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Kevin de Bruyne to accelerate his development.

