Man City coach Wilkinson happy with EFL Trophy draw at Chesterfield

Manchester City U21 coach Ben Wilkinson was happy with their 1-1 draw against Chesterfield in their EFL Trophy opener.

City lost the penalty shootout for the extra point, but Wilkinson was pleased with the performance.

City midfielder Jacob Wright struck the goal for the visitors on the night.

“For us it was a step in the right direction,” said Wilkinson.

“Obviously we are still so early in the season and almost for us in terms of match minutes it’s almost like we’re in pre-season for the players.

“So I felt we made some big steps forward Saturday in terms of a performance which was really pleasing.

“And yeah at one point it looked like we were probably going to hold on and win the game so it was disappointing in that sense to concede from a free-kick.

“So that’s frustrating because we’ve done a lot of work on our defensive work and things like that. But all in all it’s a positive night,” continued Wilkinson.

“We’re not going to get too hung up on the outcome of the penalties. And I think from Saturday we’ve come forward quite a long way.”