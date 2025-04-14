Man City youngster Lewis: This season one to learn from

Manchester City midfielder Rico Lewis says this season has handed him a steep learning curve.

It is the first season Lewis has been involved where City will finish trophyless.

"All I’ve known since coming into the first team is winning trophies," said Lewis after victory over Crystal Palace. "This is the first season we’ve had the amount of issues where there have been tough periods and it’s been good to learn from it.

"It comes with every career, ups and downs. But I think if this happened again we’ll be better prepared for it, and that goes for me personally as well.

"At the start of the season, I was really happy. We were flying. Then, nobody expected the amount of injuries we got. It’s affected everyone and I think credit to the players who were still out there and fighting. Only we know how much effort we’ve put in and how much we wanted to do well in the bad moments.

"This win sends a message out that we’re focused on our goal of Champions League and we’re going to achieve it."