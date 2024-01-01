Man City youngster Lewis: Haaland? It's unbelievable

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis was delighted with victory at West Ham.

City won 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Erling Haaland.

Lewis later said: “It’s unbelievable. When he goes through you’re almost certain he’s going to score.

“That’s something that is helping us every game. When we’re in a tough spot, maybe we need a goal, he’s the man at the moment.

“I just thought I’ll give it him in the box. Nine times out of ten when he’s got a shot off in there, he’s going to score.

“So yeah I’m buzzing with that.”