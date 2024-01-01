Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola admits: A mistake to let Alvarez leave
AC Milan coach Fonseca confident of Parma reaction against Lazio
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
Real Betis made deadline day double bid for Man Utd pair

Man City youngster Lewis: Haaland? It's unbelievable

Man City youngster Lewis: Haaland? It's unbelievable
Man City youngster Lewis: Haaland? It's unbelievable
Man City youngster Lewis: Haaland? It's unbelievableAction Plus
Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis was delighted with victory at West Ham.

City won 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Erling Haaland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lewis later said: “It’s unbelievable. When he goes through you’re almost certain he’s going to score.

“That’s something that is helping us every game. When we’re in a tough spot, maybe we need a goal, he’s the man at the moment.

“I just thought I’ll give it him in the box. Nine times out of ten when he’s got a shot off in there, he’s going to score.

“So yeah I’m buzzing with that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLewis RicoHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityWest Ham
Related Articles
Fullkrug says West Ham "can hurt" Man City this weekend
Tony Cottee exclusive: Is Lopetegui right for West Ham? Can Mubama make it at Man City?
CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham