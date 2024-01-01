Man City willing to let Haaland skip Brentford game

Manchester City star Erling Haaland could be missing for their upcoming league match.

The Norway forward is set to be offered compassionate leave following the death of his close friend Ivar Eggja.

Haaland is said to be upset at the news, per The Mail, and may spend some time away from the team.

Eggja was the best man at his father Alfie Haaland’s wedding and has been a family friend for decades.

The Norway international was so close with Eggja that he often called him his uncle.

City insiders have stated, per The Express, that compassionate leave will remain an option.