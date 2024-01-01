Tribal Football
Man City star De Bruyne: Haaland vs Kun?

Man City star De Bruyne: Haaland vs Kun?
Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne has hailed the impact of Erling Haaland.

De Bruyne was asked if the Norway international is the best striker he's played with.

He told the Daily Mail: "It is a difficult question. In the box I would say yes.

"All-round maybe Kun (Sergio Agüero) but it depends on what you're talking about. Erling is the most productive striker I have played with.

"I have played with really good strikers like Kun, Samuel Eto'o, Fernando Torres, there are some good guys. It is difficult to compare but the statistics speak for themselves. He has started the season brilliantly and let's hope he continues like that."

