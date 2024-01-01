Man City willing to buy back Gundogan from Barcelona

Manchester City are ready to make a move for former captain Ilkay Gundogan.

The German midfielder is said to be surplus to requirements at Barcelona this summer.

Gundogan, who left City for Barca a year ago, is on manager Pep Guardiola’s radar.

Per The Athletic, Gundogan being available is interesting to City, especially as Oscar Bobb is injured.

The Norway midfielder will miss a chunk of this season and will then need time to get back to match sharpness.

Gundogan is on a high wage, however, and City do not want to give older players lengthy contracts.