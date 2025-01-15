Brentford captain Norgaard delighted with Man City draw

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard was delighted with his effort against Manchester City last night.

The captain managed to get a valuable equalizer for his team in the 90th minute to draw 2-2 against the Citizens.

While he would have loved to win the game, Norgaard was so pleased they managed to come from 2-0 down to level it up.

"That was just a usual day at the office! At home, we've produced some fantastic games this season and today was another one," said Norgaard post-game.

"I'm really, really proud of how we hung in there, kept going and got a well-deserved point.

"It was tough - there was some double and triple transitions where you had to really dig deep to get behind the ball or join the attack, but that's what characterises this team.

"As captain, it was important for me to tell the team to do the basics right, defend well, and definitely not concede again; as long as it's 2-0, you're in the game and that's exactly what happened."