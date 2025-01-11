Man City whiz McAtee: Hat-trick will stay with me forever

Manchester City attacker James McAtee was proud of his hat-trick in their FA Cup win against Salford.

McAtee hit his treble as City thrashed the Ammies 8-0.

He later said, "I was quite frustrated in the first half, wasn't seeing much of the ball. When the first one went in, my confidence was up and I kept scoring.

"I've been here since I was 10 and it's a special moment for me. Something I'll remember forever.

" I don't think I needed to prove myself but to get out there and show people what I can do, it's a good moment for me."