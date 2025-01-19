Foden "really delighted" after double in Man City win

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was left pleased after his brace in victory at Ipswich.

City thumped Ipswich 6-0 on Sunday.

Foden later said: "I'm really delighted with the outcome of the game. I thought we controlled it really well and looked back to ourselves. Hopefully, we can continue like this and not drop off.

"We could have done that with the chances we had at Brentford. It's good for players like me and Doku to score as well for the confidence. Everyone is buzzing in the changing room now, they look really happy.

On being four shy of 100 City goals, he added: "I'm going to be shooting all the time now. It'd be a great achievement for me to score that many goals for the team I've always loved.

"I still think there are a lot of steps to go. To come in and win the way we did shows great character and we want to build on this."