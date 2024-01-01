Tribal Football
Most Read
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Man Utd chief Ashworth explains bringing in De Ligt, Mazraoui
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows

Man City whiz Bobb suffers leg fracture

Man City whiz Bobb suffers leg fracture
Man City whiz Bobb suffers leg fracture
Man City whiz Bobb suffers leg fractureAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Oscar Bobb could be out for an extended period this season.

The 21-year-old sustained a leg injury that has resulted in a fractured bone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per BBC Sport and other outlets, Bobb could be out for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.

The club will first assess the injury and then fly him out to Barcelona for treatment.

City stars heading to Barcelona for treatment is not new, given manager Pep Guardiola’s relationship with Spanish doctors.

Bobb, who joined City from Valerenga in 2019, had been impressing in preseason.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBobb OscarManchester CityBarcelona
Related Articles
Man City could steal Liverpool star this summer in SHOCK deal
Man City whiz Bobb: I will wait just like Phil
Man City attacker Bobb reveals LaLiga education