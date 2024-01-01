Man City whiz Bobb suffers leg fracture

Manchester City midfielder Oscar Bobb could be out for an extended period this season.

The 21-year-old sustained a leg injury that has resulted in a fractured bone.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per BBC Sport and other outlets, Bobb could be out for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.

The club will first assess the injury and then fly him out to Barcelona for treatment.

City stars heading to Barcelona for treatment is not new, given manager Pep Guardiola’s relationship with Spanish doctors.

Bobb, who joined City from Valerenga in 2019, had been impressing in preseason.