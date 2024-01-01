Man City attacker Bobb reveals LaLiga education

Manchester City star Oscar Bobb did his homework as a youth player and it may stand him in good stead this term.

The 21-year-old has been a standout for the Citizens in the United States on preseason.

Bobb admits that he spent his childhood religiously watching current City boss Pep Guardiola's Barcelona teams of the late 2000s.

“We had La Liga TV at home, at my mum's, so I watched all the Barca games,” Bobb said.

“We'd watch it together. I liked the best dribblers, the best attacking players.

“I watched a lot of Barcelona when the manager was there. Look at all the players he had: (Lionel) Messi, (Andres) Iniesta.”

“I think he knows where I can learn a lot,” Bobb added on Guardiola.

“Sometimes to stop and when to go.

“I can always get better at that. It's difficult but it's what is required. I want to play more but I also want to deserve to play.

“With Erling, I just look to play off him – he's the best in the world so I try to look for him.

“Is it natural? I think for a lot of people with Erling it looks natural. I don't know – maybe it's just him. We work on the training ground and he teaches me a lot.

“Of course it feels special that we are both Norwegian and he's helped me a lot. I just try to see where he is and pass.

“If I get it right, he'll score. It's so easy to play with him. So easy to understand what he does and what he wants to do.

“He's one of the best in the world and it's a pleasure.”