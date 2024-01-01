Man City whiz Bobb: I will wait just like Phil

Manchester City midfielder Oscar Bobb says he's happy where he is.

The Norway international, 21, is expected to be first team regular this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bobb told the Mirror: "Playing for this coach (Pep Guardiola) has always been a dream. If I have to wait a little longer to get playing time, it doesn't matter to me."

Bobb admits he sees City teammate Phil Foden as a role-model.

"Considering Phil's talent, there was no doubt that he would make it through. But it took some time. People said he should go somewhere else to get playing time," says Bobb.

"He waited, and it paid off. There have been times where I thought it was difficult, but as soon as I get the slightest chance there are no other options."