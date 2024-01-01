Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

Man City whiz Bobb: I will wait just like Phil

Man City whiz Bobb: I will wait just like Phil
Man City whiz Bobb: I will wait just like Phil
Man City whiz Bobb: I will wait just like PhilAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Oscar Bobb says he's happy where he is.

The Norway international, 21, is expected to be first team regular this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bobb told the Mirror: "Playing for this coach (Pep Guardiola) has always been a dream. If I have to wait a little longer to get playing time, it doesn't matter to me."

Bobb admits he sees City teammate Phil Foden as a role-model.

"Considering Phil's talent, there was no doubt that he would make it through. But it took some time. People said he should go somewhere else to get playing time," says Bobb.

"He waited, and it paid off. There have been times where I thought it was difficult, but as soon as I get the slightest chance there are no other options."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBobb OscarManchester City
Related Articles
Man City attacker Bobb reveals LaLiga education
Guardiola excited by "electric" Bobb as Man City lose to AC Milan in New York
Guardiola praises Bobb after standout performance against Celtic