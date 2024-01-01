Guardiola excited by "electric" Bobb as Man City lose to AC Milan in New York

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised Oscar Bobb after their preseason friendly defeat to AC Milan on Saturday.

Bobb impressed as City lost 3-2 in New York.

“He’s electric, small spaces he’s really good,” said Guardiola.

“Sometimes in the last part, he has to be more composed and reduce his speed - for example the chance he missed in the first half, he has to be more calm, shoot or pass to Erling (Haaland).

“It’s a question of time, he’s young but his work ethic is unbelievable. He can play striker, in the pockets, winger.

“When he’s comfortable he’s a guy who can dribble.”

On Norwegian pair Bobb and Haaland, he said: “They were really good, better than the last game.

“He had an impact in the last one but his contributions - it’s not just that, it’s how he plays at the highest level.

“He’s decisive in one versus one and in the one versus two. He is aggressive with and without the ball and played in many positions

“He played well - and not just him, lots were good. We have a young back four so it’s normal and an incredible experience for them and the future of us.

“It’s good to see how they play against top teams like Celtic and AC Milan.

“It’s a top experience for our growth and for ourselves to see how the performance and develop - these games are fantastic because it’s difficult to see them during the season.

“Normally young players for the first team can’t express themselves. This time it’s the opposite, how they improve, surrounded by senior players it’s a good message for me.”