Manchester City are watching RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons.

The Holland international is on-loan at RBL from PSG.

Bild journalist Christian Falk is reporting Manchester City is considering trying to sign Simons next summer.

The English giants are eyeing the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, 33, who is coming off contract.

The experienced Belgian is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia next year.