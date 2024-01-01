Man City U18 coach Reiss plays down Man Utd defeat

Manchester City U18 coach Oliver Reiss insists they'll learn from defeat to Manchester United.

United won the mini derby 2-0 via goals from wingers Gabriel Biancheri and Bendito Mantato.

“For me it’s okay to see (challenge for) the points but for me the points are that we have to improve,” began Reiss.

“The challenge is to take these moments and develop. We know what to improve and we will do that.

“Every match, it doesn’t matter what competition it is, every match is important and in terms of developing the players, every chance to improve is important.”