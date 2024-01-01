Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9
Juventus open talks with Man Utd for Sancho
Flamengo coach Tite admits Man Utd want Wesley
Man Utd boss Ten Hag on new signings: We have to look for better

Man City U18 coach Reiss plays down Man Utd defeat

Man City U18 coach Reiss plays down Man Utd defeat
Man City U18 coach Reiss plays down Man Utd defeat
Man City U18 coach Reiss plays down Man Utd defeatProfimedia
Manchester City U18 coach Oliver Reiss insists they'll learn from defeat to Manchester United.

United won the mini derby 2-0 via goals from wingers Gabriel Biancheri and Bendito Mantato.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“For me it’s okay to see (challenge for) the points but for me the points are that we have to improve,” began Reiss.

“The challenge is to take these moments and develop. We know what to improve and we will do that.

“Every match, it doesn’t matter what competition it is, every match is important and in terms of developing the players, every chance to improve is important.”

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBiancheri GabrieleMantato BenditoManchester UnitedManchester City
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Man City playmaker set to join Ipswich on season long loan