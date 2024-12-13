Di Canio: Man City clearly wrong selling Alvarez

Manchester City's decision to sell Julian Alvarez is earning a great deal of criticism.

The Citizens were quick to offload the Argentine when he expressed a desire to go.

He signed for Atletico Madrid in big money deal that Paolo Di Canio feels has left City light up front.

Speaking to Sky Italia, he said: “The serious thing in my opinion is the wrong evaluation of Julian Alvarez.

“(Alvarez was) someone who helped everyone with his movements, his assists and his goals. It’s fine to sell him for 90 million euros, but he had to be replaced.

“Instead, Guardiola had the presumption to take someone from within. He didn’t think about (signing someone new) and this was a mistake.”

