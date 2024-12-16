Man City top brass accept Pep's squad now needs major overhaul

Manchester City management have accepted they've allowed the team to age too long.

The Athletic says City chiefs are now discussing how to rejuvenate Pep Guardiola's flagging squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ederson, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish are all set to be moved on in 2025.

City, after Sunday's home defeat to Manchester United, now have won once in their past 11 games.

However, no-one inside the club is considering Guardiola's departure, despite the persistently poor results. There is a great belief in his ability to make a quick turnaround once the squad is overhauled.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play