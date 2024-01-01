Man City to offer double-your-money contract to Rodri

Manchester City are ready to offer Rodri a bumper new contract.

Wary of interest from Real Madrid, City management want to tie down the Spain midfielder to a new agreement.

The Mirror says City plan to double Rodri's wages to around a basic £375,000-a-week - plus bonuses - to bring him close to top earner Erling Haaland.

Rodri still has three years left on his current deal, but City will not leave anything to chance.

At Real, they see the midfielder as the ideal long-term replacement for former star Toni Kroos.