Ex-Fiorentina coach Ranieri: Haaland not in Batistuta class, let alone Vlahovic

Former Fiorentina coach Claudio Ranieri says there's no comparison between Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Gabriel Batitsuta.

Ranieri says he rates highly the former Viola striker, but doesn't believe he's at Batistuta's level.

He said, "Dusan is a very strong centre forward, I really like him. I still wonder how anyone can question him when he doesn't score for three games.

"All strikers experience moments in which the ball doesn't go in. Then they get going and don't stop, just like Vlahovic. But let's not make comparisons between different eras.

"Batitusta was a unique number nine: I wouldn't even compare (Erling) Haaland to Bati. And we're talking about a striker who scored tons of goals for (Pep) Guardiola's City."

