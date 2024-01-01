Tribal Football
Man City striker Haaland: Players were clearly tired during Euros
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland admits he has concerns over the football calendar.

Haaland says the amount of games per season weighs on the game's top players.

He said at a media conference in the US: "During the EC, you could see in the players' faces how tired they were. You could also see it in the quality. 

"I think you sense it during the season. Of course not right at the beginning, but that's just how it is today. I don't think we can be sharp in every game.

"We can try, but it is difficult when you play more than 70 games in a year."

