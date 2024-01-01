Man City star Haaland caught up in police raid

Tribal Football
Man City star Haaland caught up in police raidTribalfootball
Manchester City star Erling Haaland was the subject of a raid during his holiday.

The Norway forward found himself confronted by police wearing balaclavas at a beach club.

Footage showed Haaland taking out his ID as he was enjoying his time at the Playa Padre resort in Marbella.

There is no further information about why the raid took place or what the police had been seeking.

The resort in question was opened in 2017 by Hollywood actress Eva Longoria.

There have been two raids at the site in recent weeks in response to previous shootings in the area.

