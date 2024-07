Man City striker Haaland on preseason prep: Dad made me chop wood!

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland admits he prepared for preseason this summer by chopping wood!

Haaland admits his father, Alf-Inge, demanded he chop wood at the family home during his summer break.

The Norway striker had time away from football after his country missed qualifying for the Euros.

Haaland has now rejoined City for early fitness tests ahead of resuming preseason training this week.