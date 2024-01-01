Man City starlet tells teammates to enjoy preseason and "soak it in"

Manchester City youngster Joshua Wilson-Esbrand has encouraged his teammates to enjoy their preseason experiences.

Wilson-Esbrand is among several youth players who are with the City senior squad for their tour of the United States.

The Citizens will be playing Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

“Just soak it in really. Just enjoy being in that environment, learn as much as you can because you can learn so much from the best manager and best players in the world,” Wilson-Esbrand told club media.

“I always tell people ‘I can tell you as much as I can about it, but you will never truly understand the level of what training or the environment is until you’re in it’.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to it. I’ve got the relationships with the boys so I’m looking forward to being back in the changing room.

“For myself, just getting back out there, playing football.

“I’ve been away for 18 months or so – it’s good to come back and kind of have a refreshing start or restart for eyes who have seen me prior to say ‘he’s developed here, developed there’.”