Man Utd open Bologna talks for Zirkzee

Manchester United have opened talks to do a deal for Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The Red Devils are among a host of teams serious about securing the Bologna forward.

Per The Athletic, United are aware that Zirkzee has a £34 million release clause.

While he has been in advanced talks with AC Milan, United’s interest may change the game.

The Red Devils can offer a higher wage, along with the prestige of being in the Premier League.

Zirkzee has also been linked to Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea this summer.

