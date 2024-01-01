Man City starlet Alfa-Ruprecht named Premier League 2 Player of the Month

Tribal Football
Manchester City's U21 winger Farid Alfa-Ruprecht has been awarded the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for September.

After scoring four goals in three games, the 18 year old was a no brainer for the award as he continues to shine under manager Ben Wilkinson.

Alfa-Ruprecht spoke about how proud he is to receive the award and was humble in thanking his teammates who helped him over the course of the month. 

“I am delighted to have won this award. September was a great month for the team - winning all our PL2 games. It was brilliant to score in all three of them,” said Alfa-Ruprecht when he received his award.  

“I am very thankful to my team-mates, the coaches and staff for helping me to make it happen. I am happy with the start we have made to the season and I want to continue this and push on.” 

