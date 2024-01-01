Wright-Phillips says McAtee's first senior goal for Man City has been a "long time coming"

Manchester City hero Shaun Wright-Phillips says James McAtee has been on the cusp of success for a long time and now he is finally showing his quality.

The Academy graduate came off the bench in City’s Champions League clash against Slovan Bratislava and finished off the 4-0 victory with a powerful strike into the bottom right corner.

This was his maiden senior goal for the Club which Wright-Phillips says will be the first of many for the 21-year-old.

“I’m delighted for him and in many ways, it has been a long time coming for him.

“I think (during his loan spell) at Sheffield United he never got as much credit as he deserved there – he was in many ways a one-man attacking band in a tough situation.

“He was man enough to go there and say: ‘This is what I want to do, and this is going to help me with my mental strength.’

“And he’s come back here and throughout pre-season he was really good and he’s getting his chances now.”

The ex-City star spoke more on the finish which sealed 3 points for the visitors as well as how goals will start to flow now McAtee has his first.

“The whole play (leading up to the goal) was nice with the little cheeky scoop pass that Phil played into him and his first touch and how quickly James took that shot and volleyed it straight in at the near post.

“That goal will be important for him - especially when he gets more chances - in that he’ll be in those positions again and they are going to want him to score and he’s going to want to score

“As an attacking player when you score that goal, they normally come a lot easier once the first one goes in so fingers crossed for him.”