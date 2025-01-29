Man City star Foden criticizes former England manager Southgate for his poor tactics

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City star Phil Foden has subtly criticized former England manager Gareth Southgate.

In an interview, Foden suggested he wasn't used effectively during the Euros. 

Foden, who played mainly on the left wing, struggled to replicate his club form on the international stage. 

“I feel frustrated I didn't get out what I wanted to,” Foden told the Manchester Evening News.

“The position I was put in on the left was very difficult to influence the game.

“I’m one who can play multiple positions and I had to try to deal with it the best I could,” he added.

“I don't feel like England ever got going or performed to our potential.”

