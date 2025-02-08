Man City signing Nico: I'm Fran's son - but I hope people remember Fran as my father

Tribal Football
Nico Gonzalez is eager to make a name for himself at Manchester City.

Nico, formerly of Barcelona and Porto, has long been recognised as the son of Deportivo La Coruna hero Fran Gonzalez, who also was a former member of City's coaching staff.

Nico said, "I will always be Fran’s son, especially for the older ones. I hope that for the younger ones Fran will be remembered as my father.”

The City signing also said: "I am available to play anywhere... As long as it is on the field, I am welcome.

“A lot of things are changing... I went to Barcelona when I was eleven and it was the first big change in my life. On a professional level, it is my fourth club in four years and I am used to changes.”

