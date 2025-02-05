Man City rejected Chelsea's enquiries for midfielder O’Reilly

Manchester City rejected Chelsea’s enquiries about young midfielder Nico O’Reilly during the January transfer window.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the 19-year-old’s versatility, even playing him at left-back in the FA Cup.

Chelsea’s long-standing interest grew with the arrival of Enzo Maresca and Danny Walker, but City would only consider a deal with a buyback clause.

Per The Mail, Chelsea refused the condition, just as they had avoided including one in Cole Palmer’s £42M move in 2023.

With no agreement reached, O’Reilly is set to stay at City for the rest of the season and could feature in the FA Cup against Leyton Orient.