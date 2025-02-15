Man City settle on priority target for summer market

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City will focus on a new right-back addition this summer.

The Manchester Evening News says City have already decided on their priority for the transfer window.

This will be the priority of new sports director, Hugo Viana.

Viana has been released early by Sporting CP to prepare for his move to England.

City, who lost Kyle Walker this winter, believe they must strengthen in this position, where Rico Lewis or Manuel Akanji are the  current options.

 

