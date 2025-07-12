Man City selling Alfa-Ruprecht to Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester City are selling Farid Alfa-Ruprecht to Bayer Leverkusen.

After losing Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, Bayer have been keen to strengthen their winger options and are now close to striking a deal for Alfa-Ruprecht.

The 19 year-old Germany youth international joined City three years ago from Hamburg.

Kicker says Bayer will pay an initial €1m as a base fee, with terms rising to €5.8m in bonuses.

City also will retain a 40 per cent sell-on clause as part of the transfer.