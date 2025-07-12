Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

Man City selling Alfa-Ruprecht to Bayer Leverkusen

Paul Vegas
Man City selling Alfa-Ruprecht to Bayer Leverkusen
Man City selling Alfa-Ruprecht to Bayer LeverkusenAction Plus
Manchester City are selling Farid Alfa-Ruprecht to Bayer Leverkusen.

After losing Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, Bayer have been keen to strengthen their winger options and are now close to striking a deal for Alfa-Ruprecht.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 19 year-old Germany youth international joined City three years ago from Hamburg.

Kicker says Bayer will pay an initial €1m as a base fee, with terms rising to €5.8m in bonuses.

City also will retain a 40 per cent sell-on clause as part of the transfer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBayer LeverkusenManchester CityBundesligaAlfa-Ruprecht FaridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rolfes: How Liverpool won Wirtz battle
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans
Florian Wirtz to land in the UK this week ahead of signing for Liverpool this Friday