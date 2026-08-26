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Man City seal Marmoush purchase clause after agreeing Tottenham loan

Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush.
Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush.Profimedia

Omar Marmoush is on course to leave Manchester City to join Premier League rivals Tottenham on loan for the 2026/27 campaign.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has invested heavily in his squad this summer after dragging the club away from another relegation battle at the end of 2025/26.

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De Zerbi has already brought in Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, plus a blockbuster £75M move for Savinho from City.

Tottenham have been in talks with City over a deal for Marmoush alongside the Savinho negotiations and they've now reached a breakthrough.

The 27-year-old will move on to North London for the season - but City have inserted a mandatory £60M purchase clause for 2027.

Egypt international Marmoush has impressed in flashes in Manchester, after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59M last January, but he remains firmly second choice behind Erling Haaland.

If the deal is completed in time, he could make his Tottenham debut at home to Newcastle United on August 29th.

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Premier LeagueOmar MarmoushManchester CityTottenhamFootball transfers

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