Lisandro Martinez to leave Man Utd? Carrick to make decision in final year of his contract

Lisandro Martinez could depart Manchester United as he comes to the end of his contract.

Martinez's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but United do have an option to extend for a further 12 months if the club do see the defender as a part of their future plans.

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However, there are concerns within the club over his injury record, especially after he sustained a thigh injury in Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain, leading him to miss the first part of the season.

Since joining from Ajax in July 2022, he has suffered several major setbacks rather than just a series of minor knocks which included being out for 78 days with a metatarsal fracture in his first season.

He also missed 106 days with a Foot injury the following season alongside knee and calf strains. More injuries followed and most recently he has been out with a cruciate ligament injury for 292 days before a calf injury last season left him out for nearly 50 days.

Overall, the 28 year old has been out for well over 600 days since signing for the side and rarely gets a string of game where he can be consistent enough to earn a spot in the first team.

Now, talkSPORT claim Martinez is fighting for his life at United and the defender must prove himself once again this season if he is to stay past next summer when his deal expires.

Reports state that manager Michael Carrick would love Martinez to stay but if he cannot remain fit enough to make a real impact in the side, he could depart the side for good in what would be a shock move.