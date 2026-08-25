Chelsea striker Liam Delap set to join one of 2 Premier League clubs including Everton

Liam Delap is set to leave Chelsea as three clubs close in on the unwanted striker.

The 23-year-old has been made available for sale by Chelsea for £50M according to reports, a decision from the Blues which comes just over 12 months after he made the move to Stamford Bridge for £30M from Ipswich Town.

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Delap was omitted from Chelsea's squad for their Premier League opening win over Fulham on Monday and is not in Xabi Alonso’s plan for the rest of the campaign.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest and Everton will race to sign the England international who scored just 3 goals in 49 games last season, with only one of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

When Alonso was asked about Delap's future on Monday after Chelsea's 3-2 win, he bluntly said: "About transfers, personal situations, I am not the one to ask."

Reports have suggested a loan move could be possible for Delap, possibly with an obligation to buy the striker who will be desperate for game time which he will not get in West London.

Delap recently lost his prestigious No. 9 shirt to fellow attacker Joao Pedro and could be handed a fresh chance to prove himself with Forest or Everton who also chased him when he was ready to leave Ipswich last summer.

The young striker is now one of several forwards Chelsea are prepared to move on as they clear out their bloated side with just over a week left of the summer window remaining.