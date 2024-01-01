Man City say Premier League allegations are "misleading"

Manchester City has levelled allegations against the Premier League this week.

The Citizens are claiming that the league's portrayal of the judgment in a significant legal case concerning commercial deal regulations was "misleading."

In a letter addressed to the other top-tier teams, Manchester City expressed their disapproval of the league's account of the case outcome, per the BBC.

City are not commenting on the letter, but have made their stance known privately.

Per the BBC, the Premier League has also declined to comment, but they believe they are in the right here.

Both parties also have another disciplinary case going on, regarding City’s alleged breaches of financial regulations.