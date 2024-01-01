Tribal Football
Most Read
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after he refuses new contract

Man City say Premier League allegations are "misleading"

Man City say Premier League allegations are "misleading"
Man City say Premier League allegations are "misleading"Tribal Football
Manchester City has levelled allegations against the Premier League this week.

The Citizens are claiming that the league's portrayal of the judgment in a significant legal case concerning commercial deal regulations was "misleading."

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a letter addressed to the other top-tier teams, Manchester City expressed their disapproval of the league's account of the case outcome, per the BBC.

City are not commenting on the letter, but have made their stance known privately.

Per the BBC, the Premier League has also declined to comment, but they believe they are in the right here.

Both parties also have another disciplinary case going on, regarding City’s alleged breaches of financial regulations.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Torino could sign free agent Balotelli after Zapata injury
Man City willing to meet buyout clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
Wilkinson happy as Man City U21 thump West Ham