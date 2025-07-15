Man City's record-breaking £1bn kit deal with Puma revealed

Manchester City have struck a staggering £1BN deal with Puma for the biggest kit sponsorship contract in Premier League history.

The partnership between City and PUMA began in 2019/20, when an initial 10-year deal worth £65million a year was agreed. However, City and PUMA's relationship has strengthened and the initial deal has now been extended until at least 2034-35, and has been valued at around £100m-a-season.

Ferran Soriano, City Football Group's chief executive commented on the deal which will be lucrative for the club over the next decade.

“We joined forces with PUMA with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons.

“PUMA have seamlessly integrated into our organisation, and we've enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally. Today’s renewal and extension solidifies our relationship and projects it to an even brighter future.”

Arthur Hoeld, PUMA chief executive officer, said that City’s constant success has helped both parties which explains the new deal.

“PUMA’s partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch.

“Trophies, a perfect stage for our performance products and commercial success were exceptional.”

Puma were the sponsor when Man City claimed their historic Treble at the end of the 2022-23 season and will hope that manager Pep Guardiola can guide the club to more success next season after a poor showing last year.