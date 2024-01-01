Tribal Football
Man City's Phillips wanted by several Premier League sides

Man City's Phillips wanted by several Premier League sides
Manchester City could have found a potential destination for Kalvin Phillips as he aims to rebuild his career.

The former Leeds United midfielder has been out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola.

He also struggled badly during a loan spell at West Ham United during the second half of last season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ipswich, Everton and Fulham are the three teams chasing his signature.

Ipswich may be the club that has the strongest interest, given their lack of Premier League experience.

The newly promoted side, managed by Kieran McKenna, are among the favorites to get relegated.

