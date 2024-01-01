Man City boss Guardiola: Phillips? I'm not sure...

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's unsure about keeping hold of Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder spent the second-half of last season on-loan at West Ham and is expected to leave City this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola said, "We will see. I'm not sure.

"He is training really well and he had a good half (against Celtic). He has returned from an injury, and that is why we have not given him more minutes.

"But we'll have to see. I don't know what's going to happen. He knows his situation, and we will have to see."

Phillips, 28, has a contract with City until the summer of 2028.