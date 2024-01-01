Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
De Bruyne informs Man City of transfer decision
Man Utd face competition as Arsenal confirm Obi-Martin split
Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summer

Man City boss Guardiola: Phillips? I'm not sure...

Man City boss Guardiola: Phillips? I'm not sure...
Man City boss Guardiola: Phillips? I'm not sure...
Man City boss Guardiola: Phillips? I'm not sure...Tribalfootball
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's unsure about keeping hold of Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder spent the second-half of last season on-loan at West Ham and is expected to leave City this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola said, "We will see. I'm not sure.

"He is training really well and he had a good half (against Celtic). He has returned from an injury, and that is why we have not given him more minutes.

"But we'll have to see. I don't know what's going to happen. He knows his situation, and we will have to see."

Phillips, 28, has a contract with City until the summer of 2028. 

Mentions
Premier LeaguePhillips KalvinManchester CityWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton revive plans for Man City midfielder Phillips
Roma eyeing Man City outcast Phillips
Phillips joins Grealish in hitting Man City preseason training early