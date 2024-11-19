Man City's new sporting director will have several player contracts to resolve

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City’s incoming sporting director Hugo Viana will have a lot of decisions to make.

Given Txiki Begiristain is leaving in the off-season, Viana will be in charge for the summer window.

Manchester Evening News has confirmed that Viana’s top priority will be to sort out the contract situations of several stars.

The likes of Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Scott Carson are all in their 30s and are out of contract in the summer of 2026.

City will have to decide whether to renew, hold onto for another year, or sell these players.

The likes of Ederson and De Bruyne could still fetch big sums, which the club could use for new signings.

 

