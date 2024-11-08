Txiki not winding down at Man City with transfer plans drawn up

Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain is not showing any signs of slowing down.

The Spaniard has been a huge part of the club’s success under boss Pep Guardiola.

But Begiristain is stepping down for the next chapter in his life, with Hugo Viana from Sporting CP replacing him in the summer.

Per The Mail, the 60-year-old is still making plans for the January and summer windows.

He wants to ensure that the club is left in the best possible position after his departure.

Begiristain will be the subject of a lot of offers, with the Saudi Pro League said to be keen to bring him in.